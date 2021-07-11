Menu

“It ain’t coming home” – These fans react to reported England team news ahead of Euro 2020 final vs Italy

Loads of fans are not at all happy to learn the news that it looks like Bukayo Saka will be dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate for tonight’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The Arsenal youngster has been superb at Euro 2020 this summer, but it looks like he won’t get another chance in the starting line up for the big game this evening.

The Telegraph claim Southgate is set to change his tactics, meaning Kieran Trippier will come in for Saka, with Mason Mount perhaps then given more of an attacking role in place of Saka.

Some might think this is overly cautious from the Three Lions boss, but it worked well when he changed his tactics to deal with the threat of Germany, another big team.

England have what it takes to beat Italy if they get their approach just right, and that could mean it’s wise leaving Saka out when it comes to the start of the game.

Still, England fans are a demanding bunch and it seems that most of them currently feel this is the wrong move…

