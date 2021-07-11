Video: One fan tries heading a traffic cone as England supporters absolutely trash Leicester Square

One fan tried heading a traffic cone as things got a little out of hand on Leicester Square earlier.

Watch the video below, which shows the uglier side of England fans gathering in the streets today ahead of the Euro 2020 final clash with Italy…

Some of the scenes have been absolutely joyous to watch, but this is not really one of them, with a horrible mess of broken glass all over the streets and some signs of vandalism as well.

The guy heading the cone is pretty funny, but let’s hope things calm down a bit and people can find a way of enjoying themselves without causing quite so much chaos and leaving such a mess for someone to have to clear up afterwards.