Menu

“Get him on” – These England fans urge Southgate to sub on Saka to “genuinely destroy” struggling Italy ace

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

England fans want to see Bukayo Saka brought on for the second half of the Euro 2020 final as they think he’ll destroy struggling Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri.

Saka has had a fine tournament at Euro 2020 this summer, but was benched tonight in favour of Kieran Trippier, with Gareth Southgate changing his formation for this big game.

So far, it’s worked well, with Trippier setting up the Luke Shaw goal early on, but there does seem to be a case for making life even harder for Emerson, who is not having a good game.

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit names the “world-class player” who’s vital to England’s success
Video: Gareth Southgate’s ice-cool reaction to England taking the lead against Italy in the Euro 2020 final
Video: England fans absolutely lose it as Luke Shaw goal goes in vs Italy

The Chelsea defender hasn’t exactly set the world alight in his time at Stamford Bridge, so some fans won’t be too surprised to see him flopping for the Italian national team as well.

We’re not convinced Southgate will look to change anything too soon, but it could be a good idea to introduce the pace and skill of Saka at some point.

Here’s what the fans are saying at half time…

More Stories Bukayo Saka Emerson Palmieri Gareth Southgate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.