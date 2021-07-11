England fans want to see Bukayo Saka brought on for the second half of the Euro 2020 final as they think he’ll destroy struggling Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri.

Saka has had a fine tournament at Euro 2020 this summer, but was benched tonight in favour of Kieran Trippier, with Gareth Southgate changing his formation for this big game.

So far, it’s worked well, with Trippier setting up the Luke Shaw goal early on, but there does seem to be a case for making life even harder for Emerson, who is not having a good game.

The Chelsea defender hasn’t exactly set the world alight in his time at Stamford Bridge, so some fans won’t be too surprised to see him flopping for the Italian national team as well.

We’re not convinced Southgate will look to change anything too soon, but it could be a good idea to introduce the pace and skill of Saka at some point.

Here’s what the fans are saying at half time…

Saka will genuinely destroy Emerson get him on — Bukayo Saka stan account (@AIexV2_) July 11, 2021

Saka will run emerson to the ground — Kashmani (@sttraat) July 11, 2021

Emerson easily England best player — Mourinho hate account (@Thfcaditya_v2) July 11, 2021

Emerson is such a hopeless player.

I can't wait to see Saka against him. — IslingtonGoonerAFC (@Born_a_gooner) July 11, 2021

I’ll regret saying this but I don’t see a way we lose. Sub on Saka for Mount at some point before the 65’ and he’ll COOK Emerson, man. — ??(???????) (@DA11ISON_) July 11, 2021

Emerson has been England’s best player ? — José Montagna ???? (@CFC_JMC) July 11, 2021

Saka would have a field day against Emerson. — BP (@BallProgression) July 11, 2021

Get Saka on. He's good at holding the ball and running with it. — Smith (@Hoistthecolour) July 11, 2021