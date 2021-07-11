England line up vs Italy in Euro 2020 final confirmed: One change from semi-final win over Denmark

England’s team for tonight’s big game in the Euro 2020 final is in, with recent reports about the one change Gareth Southgate was planning being confirmed.

Bukayo Saka is out of the XI, with Southgate appearing to switch to a back three as Kieran Trippier comes in to play at right wing-back.

See below for confirmation of the team news as England prepare to take on Italy as they chase a first international tournament win in 55 years…

England may be slight underdogs against a strong Italy side, though they have the benefit of being at home at Wembley Stadium.

Overall, the change to a slightly more cautious formation could be the most sensible move by Southgate, as we explained in this piece earlier.

England also lined up like this against Germany, leading to a 2-0 win, and it’s clear England can’t play the same way against teams like Italy as they did against Ukraine and Denmark.

