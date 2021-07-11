Menu

Video: England players serenaded with “it’s coming home” chants as they leave for Wembley

England National Team
Fans gathered to give England a great send-off as they boarded the bus to Wembley for this evening’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

It promises to be a great occasion at Wembley, and the likes of Harry Kane and co. were serenaded with the iconic Three Lions chant as they left to make their way to the game…

England may be slight underdogs against Italy tonight, but with fans like this giving them support at their home stadium, it could spur them on to success.

The last time England won a major tournament was the World Cup final in 1966, which was also hosted at Germany.

