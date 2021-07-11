Southgate to drop Arsenal ace and change formation for England vs Italy Euro 2020 final

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly set to bring Kieran Trippier back into his starting line up to take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final tonight.

The Atletico Madrid ace could have a key role to play from wing-back as the Telegraph claim Southgate is set to drop Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka in favour of Trippier, and change to using three at the back for this game.

MORE: Liverpool star will be key for England in Euro 2020 final

It will be interesting to see how this pays off, but it’s worth noting that Southgate also switched to this system against Germany in the round of 16, and it worked pretty well as the Three Lions did enough to secure a 2-0 win.

For most of the tournament, however, England have played with four at the back, and most of their better all-round performances probably came with that system.

Still, the Telegraph suggest Southgate has been preparing his team to play in a number of different systems, so hopefully the players will be comfortable in adjusting their game slightly this evening.

This seems harsh on Saka, who is an exciting young talent who has had a fine tournament with England, though Trippier has also never really let England down when he’s played.

The former Tottenham man also has more experience, so might be the better option for such an important match.