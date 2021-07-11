Gareth Southgate to make one change to England XI to face Italy in Euro 2020 final tonight, report claims

Gareth Southgate will make one change to his starting XI for the Euro 2020 final against Italy tonight, according to The Sun.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, England will tonight be taking on Italy in hope of ending their 55-year wait for a major tournament victory.

England fans have been singing “it’s coming home” since the tournament began a month ago, more through hope than expectation, but we’re now left wondering if it actually will.

The level of pressure on manager Gareth Southgate is like nothing he will have experienced before – he’s got to get his team selection right, else be held responsible for the hopes of a nation being crushed.

As per The Sun, he will be making changes from the win over Denmark, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka dropping to the bench and Kieran Trippier coming in, with England returning to three at the back.

If true, it’s certainly a more conservative approach from Southgate, but that may well be required against a much stronger team than England faced against Denmark.

Besides, should England find themselves chasing the game, they have the ability to switch to a back four with a single substitution. That’s a very useful trick to have up your sleeve.

