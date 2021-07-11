England chant guide: All the songs you need to learn ahead of the Euro 2020 final tonight

Whether you’re in the pub, watching in a friend’s garden or anywhere else in the country at 8pm tonight, it’s safe to say that you’re going to be tuning in to Italy v England.
Euro 2020, one of the most entertaining major tournaments in recent memory, is set to come to a climax, with either Italy or England having their hands on the trophy by the end of the night.
England do have the home advantage, which the Italians will no doubt deem unfair, but the English are certainly NOT going to be complaining about. The Three Lions faithful will be in full voice at Wembley.
With many watching the game, whether it be in the stadium itself or elsewhere, going to be chanting for 90 minutes, we wanted to ensure that you’re not going to be feeling left out.
As a result, we’ve put together an all you need to know ‘hymn sheet’ ahead of the game. Get those vocal chords warmed up and get practising – kick off is only a matter of hours away now.
MORE: England predicted XI to face Italy in Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate to make bold team selection
Football’s Coming Home
It’s coming home
It’s coming home
It’s coming
Football’s coming home
(Repeat)
Southgate You’re The One
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you’re the one – you still turn me on
Football’s coming home again
(Repeat)
Don’t Take Me Home
Don’t take me home,
Please don’t take me home,
I just don’t wanna go to work
I wanna stay here and drink all the beer
Please don’t, please don’t take me home
(Repeat)
England Til I Die
England ’til I die
I’m England ’til I die
I know I am
I’m sure I am
I’m England ’til I die
(Repeat)
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire
He drinks the vodka
He drinks the jaeger
His head’s f***ing massive
(Repeat)
Sweet Caroline
Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news