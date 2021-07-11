Italy v England Euro 2020 final could be disrupted by swarm of flying ants, Met Office warns

England’s Euro 2020 final clash with Italy could be disturbed by millions of flying ants, reports the Daily Mail.

The Three Lions will be hosting Italy at Wembley this evening, with the prize for the victor being crowned champions of Europe.

Italy did not even qualify for the last major tournament, so winning Euro 2020 would be a remarkable achievement by Roberto Martinez and co.

MORE: Euro 2020 final injury news: England and Italy could both be a star down for Wembley tussle

As for England, it goes without saying, 55 years of hurt could come to an end under the Wembley lights tonight.

If Gareth Southgate’s men are going to achieve victory, though, they’re going to have to make sure they’re wearing insect repellent.

There’s not only going to be tens of thousands of fans within the confines of Wembley, there could also be a barrage of flying ants, as has been reported today.

Millions of flying ants could be headed to London at the same time as the #EURO2020 final, according to @metoffice ? pic.twitter.com/huLz50Yx2p — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

They’re not quite the size of the insect which landed on James Rodriguez back at the 2014 World Cup, but it could prove to be pretty uncomfortable for any Londoners out in full force supporting England.

Let’s hope the ants are merely coming to celebrate football coming home…

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news