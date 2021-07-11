Everton boss Rafa Benitez considering big-money raid on former club Newcastle United

Everton are interested in signing Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin, according to the Mirror.

With Rafa Benitez through the door, the Toffees can begin to plan ahead for next season, with a large part of that likely to be signing the players that their new manager desires.

As per the Mirror, one man who has emerged as a target for Benitez is Allan Saint-Maximin, the talisman of his former club Newcastle, who he was thought to be against signing while holding the reins at St. James’ Park.

Nevertheless, as the Mirror note, the elaborate winger signed once Benitez had departed and has gone on to establish himself as one of the most entertaining players in the Premier League.

MORE: Carlo Ancelotti eyeing up surprise Premier League transfer raid for new club Real Madrid

The report claims that Everton could now make a £50M move to sign him, one which could sour Benitez’s relationship with the Newcastle supporters, but that is no longer his concern.

Saint-Maximin’s release clause stands at £60M, as per the report, so it remains to be seen if the club would be willing to budge on that figure.

The fact they’d be doing so for the benefit of a Premier League rival makes it all the more unlikely.

Click here for more of the latest Everton news