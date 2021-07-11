Video: Italy lift the trophy after beating England in Euro 2020 final

Italy have lifted the European Championship trophy after beating England on penalties at Wembley.

Watch below as captain Giorgio Chiellini celebrates with his team-mates and with manager Roberto Mancini after a tense encounter in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening…

This is undoubtedly painful for England fans to watch, but on balance Italy were probably the best team in the tournament this summer, and had the better of much of this final.

It still feels very cruel to have lost on penalties, however, with England’s young players just lacking that bit of composure at the crucial moments.