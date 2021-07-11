(Photo) Chelsea star Jorginho lucky to stay on the pitch after foul on England’s Grealish

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is a great player and has contributed a lot to his club and country’s recent success.

However, he showed an ugly side of his game here and should surely have been sent off in tonight’s Euro 2020 final?

Just look at the image above as Jorginho can clearly be seen going in with his studs on England star Jack Grealish.

As Chelsea fans will know all too well, Jorginho is a great penalty taker, so it could be crucial for Roberto Mancini to have him available if we’re heading for a shoot-out tonight…