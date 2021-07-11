Menu

Barcelona take significant step towards extending Lionel Messi’s contract

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi, Copa America winner, has taken a significant step towards signing a new contract with Barcelona, reports Spanish publication AS.

Messi’s contract with the Catalan giants officially came to an end at the start of the month, with no extension yet being announced.

Although the G.O.A.T is currently a free agent, the feeling has always been that extending with Barca was the most likely and plausible outcome.

It now appears to be only a matter of time before Messi’s new contract with Barcelona is officially announced.

MORE: Liverpool targeting Barcelona wonderkid as long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum

Lionel Messi drops to his knees as Argentina win Copa America
More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano hospitalised after sustaining horror head injury in nasty collision with goalkeeper
(Video) Lionel Messi jumps for joy with the Copa America trophy as he continues celebrations in the locker room
(Video) Lionel Messi lifts the Copa America trophy for the first time in his storied career

According to AS, Messi has been registered with La Liga for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, with Barcelona providing guarantees that they can afford to pay his wages.

The report claims that announcement of Messi’s new deal is likely to follow over the next few days.

The report does note that Paris Saint-Germain haven’t given up hope of signing him, but that now has to be considered highly unlikely.

On the back of his triumphant Copa America campaign with Argentina, Messi will be looking to have a strong start to the season to fuel his Ballon D’Or charge.

Click here for more of the latest Barcelona news

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.