Barcelona take significant step towards extending Lionel Messi’s contract

Lionel Messi, Copa America winner, has taken a significant step towards signing a new contract with Barcelona, reports Spanish publication AS.

Messi’s contract with the Catalan giants officially came to an end at the start of the month, with no extension yet being announced.

Although the G.O.A.T is currently a free agent, the feeling has always been that extending with Barca was the most likely and plausible outcome.

It now appears to be only a matter of time before Messi’s new contract with Barcelona is officially announced.

According to AS, Messi has been registered with La Liga for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, with Barcelona providing guarantees that they can afford to pay his wages.

The report claims that announcement of Messi’s new deal is likely to follow over the next few days.

The report does note that Paris Saint-Germain haven’t given up hope of signing him, but that now has to be considered highly unlikely.

On the back of his triumphant Copa America campaign with Argentina, Messi will be looking to have a strong start to the season to fuel his Ballon D’Or charge.

