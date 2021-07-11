Menu

Gary Lineker trolls Arsenal with transfer message to Leicester City star

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City legend Gary Lineker has aimed a brutal dig at Arsenal amid transfer rumours linking them with Foxes star James Maddison.

See below as Lineker quote-tweets some recent speculation about the Gunners being in for Maddison, suggesting to the player that this would be a step backwards for him!

Lineker tagged Maddison in the tweet, so he’ll have received this message, and it will be interesting to see if it works.

It wouldn’t be an easy decision for the England international, with Arsenal undoubtedly the bigger name, even if Leicester are a better side at the moment.

Brendan Rodgers has done tremendous work at the King Power Stadium, turning this Leicester team into genuine challengers for a Champions League place, whilst also guiding them to glory in the FA Cup final.

More Stories / Latest News
England line up vs Italy in Euro 2020 final confirmed: One change from semi-final win over Denmark
Neymar reveals his emotional message to Lionel Messi after Copa America defeat
Video: Security struggling as some England fans storm into Wembley without tickets

Arsenal would do well to lure away someone like Maddison, as it would help them get back to where they want to be whilst denting Leicester’s progress.

Lineker clearly feels it wouldn’t be the right move for Maddison, but we get the feeling this story isn’t going to go away any time soon…

More Stories Gary Lineker James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.