Leicester City legend Gary Lineker has aimed a brutal dig at Arsenal amid transfer rumours linking them with Foxes star James Maddison.

See below as Lineker quote-tweets some recent speculation about the Gunners being in for Maddison, suggesting to the player that this would be a step backwards for him!

From my experience, taking a backward step never ends well. @Madders10 https://t.co/3KmIAWxzyq — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

Lineker tagged Maddison in the tweet, so he’ll have received this message, and it will be interesting to see if it works.

It wouldn’t be an easy decision for the England international, with Arsenal undoubtedly the bigger name, even if Leicester are a better side at the moment.

Brendan Rodgers has done tremendous work at the King Power Stadium, turning this Leicester team into genuine challengers for a Champions League place, whilst also guiding them to glory in the FA Cup final.

Arsenal would do well to lure away someone like Maddison, as it would help them get back to where they want to be whilst denting Leicester’s progress.

Lineker clearly feels it wouldn’t be the right move for Maddison, but we get the feeling this story isn’t going to go away any time soon…