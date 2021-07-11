Menu

Argentina manager revelation proves Lionel Messi is superhuman

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed that Lionel Messi played the Copa America semi-final and final with a hamstring injury.

Messi strengthened his grip on the ‘GOAT’ status by finally ending his long wait for international success, with Argentina having defeated Brazil in the Copa America final.

The football icon played the entire 90 minutes in the final, which was decided by a first-half strike from Angel Di Maria, but the 34-year-old did so with a hamstring injury, as his manager revealed post-match.

MORE: Barcelona take significant step towards extending Lionel Messi’s contract

Lionel Messi celebrates after winning Copa America
More Stories / Latest News
(Video) “He said thank you” – Ángel Di María shares what he told Lionel Messi following Copa America final victory
Barcelona take significant step towards extending Lionel Messi’s contract
(Video) Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano hospitalised after sustaining horror head injury in nasty collision with goalkeeper

There will be inevitable comparisons between this and Portugal’s Euro 2016 final win over France, during which Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to leave the field of play injured.

We can only assume that Messi’s injury was nothing too serious, but nonetheless, it’s impressive for a player of his age to compete at such a high level while carrying a muscle injury.

It just goes to show that he truly is one of a kind…

Watch as Lionel Messi wastes a golden goal-scoring chance in the late stages of the 2021 Copa America Final

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.