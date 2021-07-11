Argentina manager revelation proves Lionel Messi is superhuman

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed that Lionel Messi played the Copa America semi-final and final with a hamstring injury.

Messi strengthened his grip on the ‘GOAT’ status by finally ending his long wait for international success, with Argentina having defeated Brazil in the Copa America final.

The football icon played the entire 90 minutes in the final, which was decided by a first-half strike from Angel Di Maria, but the 34-year-old did so with a hamstring injury, as his manager revealed post-match.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni: “Lionel Messi played against Colombia and Brazil with hamstring problems.” — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 11, 2021

There will be inevitable comparisons between this and Portugal’s Euro 2016 final win over France, during which Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to leave the field of play injured.

We can only assume that Messi’s injury was nothing too serious, but nonetheless, it’s impressive for a player of his age to compete at such a high level while carrying a muscle injury.

It just goes to show that he truly is one of a kind…

