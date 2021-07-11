Menu

“Break the bank” – These Man United fans urging their club to sign Euro 2020 finalist

Loads of Manchester United fans want to see their club break the bank for the transfer of Declan Rice this summer.

The West Ham star has been instrumental to England’s success and is putting in another superb display in this evening’s final against Italy.

England are 1-0 up at the time of writing, and Rice is performing well in defensive midfield to keep the likes of Jorginho and Marco Verratti quiet.

This follows some fine form for Rice in the Premier League as well, with the Telegraph recently linking Man Utd as one of his potential transfer suitors this summer.

It seems inevitable that the youngster will eventually get himself a big move, and this performance might be bittersweet for any West Ham-supporting England fans, as his form on this big stage is only going to make it even harder for the Hammers to keep him.

Just look at how his latest big performance is going down on Twitter…

