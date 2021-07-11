Newcastle United linked with £15M Marseille gem with club under pressure to sell

Steve Bruce wants to bring Marseille star Boubacar Kamara to Newcastle United this summer, according to the Mirror.

Newcastle were stuck in a spiral of negativity at points last campaign, but a strong finish, in no small part thanks to Arsenal’s Joe Willock, saw them rise to mid-table.

Bruce will be hoping that things will be more straightforward next season, so you think it likely he’ll be hoping to splash some cash in the summer transfer window.

If the Mirror are to be believed, Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara is one player being considered.

The report claims that the unfavourable financial climate in Ligue 1 could force clubs into selling, which may help Newcastle in their pursuit of Kamara.

With the 21-year-old entering the final year of his contract, the Mirror believe that £15M could be enough to prise him away from Marseille this summer.

Kamara is highly-rated, with ill-finances and his contract situation presenting any interested parties with the chance to land him on the cheap.

Newcastle would wise to get this one tied up at the earliest possible opportunity…

