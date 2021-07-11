Neymar reveals his emotional message to Lionel Messi after Copa America defeat

Neymar has revealed his emotional exchange with Lionel Messi after his Brazil side lost to Argentina in the Copa America final.

Messi finally got his hands on an international trophy as Angel Di Maria’s goal gave Argentina the victory, with Neymar left heartbroken.

MORE: Euro 2020 final to be disrupted by FLYING ANTS?!

Neymar took to Instagram after the game to reveal what he said to Messi when they embraced after the game…

“Losing hurts,” Neymar said in his post. “It’s something I still haven’t learnt to live with.

“Yesterday, when I lost, I went to hug the greatest and best in history that I have ever seen play. My friend and brother Messi. I was sad and told him ‘you son of a bitch, you beat me.’

“I am incredibly sad for having lost, but this guy is fucking badass! I have an enormous respect for what he did for football and mainly for me.

“I hate losing! But enjoy your title, football was waiting for you to have this moment! Congratulations brother, you son of a bitch.”