Patrick Vieira keen on bringing £20M-rated Arsenal attacker to Crystal Palace

Newly-appointed Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, according to a report published by The Sun.

Vieira was identified by Palace as the right man to take them forward following the departure of Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles have allowed multiple key players to walk out the door this summer, most of whom were ageing and would likely demand lucrative extensions, which provides a near clean slate for Vieira to build from.

As per The Sun, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is one player on his wishlist, with the Gunners thought to be demanding somewhere in the region of £20M to let him leave this summer.

Nketiah is the all-time top scorer in England U21s history, but has struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI. A departure this summer may well be appealing to him, especially if he’s given the chance to stay in London.

The Sun add that Kasper Dolberg (Nice) and Ismaila Sarr (Watford) are also thought to be under consideration by Palace as they ramp up their efforts to strengthen ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

