Photo: Fabrizio Romano responds to bizarre tweet as he’s “spotted” at Euro 2020 final

There are multiple football reports on Twitter who all circulate the same kind of stories, but Fabrizio Romano has gained popularity due to his “here we go” catchphrase and also because he’s utterly prolific with the amount of his rumours.

It means he’s a celebrity in his own right, and there was a fan on Twitter who thought they had spotted him at the Euro 2020 final tonight:

Obviously the theory that it’s him falls down on the fact that the person in that photo looks nothing like him, but it still got a response from the man himself:

Fabrizio will be hoping that his country can show bit more determination and tempo in the second half or that poor guy in the photo will be looking even glummer by full time.