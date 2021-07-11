Premier League club ready to make €10M offer for River Plate ace

River Plate will resume its Copa Libertadores competition in a few days on the 14th for the first leg and the 21st for the second. However, they could be doing so without one of its best players.

One of the most prominent from last season, if not the prominent players, was forward Julián Álvarez. The 20-year-old had a great campaign with the South American giants that it won him a position among the 28 on the Argentina national team who traveled to Brazil to play in the Copa América.

The rise of Álvarez over the last few months hasn’t only caught the eye of the national team but of a European club that’s ready to fork over €10-million. TNT Sports reports that Premier League Aston Villa will be making their proposal over the next few days for the young forward.

Álvarez can play any position up front but prefers the right-wing, where 37 of his 69 appearances have come. Furthermore, the River Plate forward has scored 16 goals and registered 17 assists during his time with the Argentine club.