Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly looking set for a transfer battle over Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portugal international is a target for both Arsenal and Spurs, according to Le 10 Sport, though both north London clubs also have other players on their radars this summer.

The report suggests that Arsenal are perhaps making other players a priority, with fellow Ligue 1 stars Eduardo Camavinga and Houssem Aouar being looked at.

Gunners fans will be desperate to see their club bring in a big-name midfield signing this summer, with Sanches looking ideal for their needs after helping Lille to a surprise title win last season.

The 23-year-old looks back to his best after previously struggling at Bayern Munich, and whilst on loan at Swansea City a few years ago.

Arsenal would surely now view him as an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in the middle of the park, while Dani Ceballos also needs replacing after his two-year loan from Real Madrid came to an end this summer.

Tottenham also need a rebuild after a disappointing season in 2020/21, and Sanches could be a useful purchase for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Santo has inherited a struggling Spurs side and Sanches could be an ideal fit for his style of football as he seeks to revive this side.