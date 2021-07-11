Video: Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction as Gary Neville & co. lose it after Luke Shaw’s goal for England

Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Emma Hayes absolutely lost it after Luke Shaw fired England into the lead in the Euro 2020 final tonight.

Watch the video clip below as the pundits reacted to Shaw’s goal, with only Roy Keane neglecting to jump up and down as he instead focused on removing the tea cups so they didn’t get knocked over during the celebrations!

How did our pundits react to Shaw's goal? ? @IanWright0, @EmmaHayes1, @GNev2 LOVING it

?? Roy Keane protecting his drink "Gary destroyed my notes!" ? "I spent the next 20 minutes getting the wrath of him for knocking his coffee over!" ?#ITAENG | @England | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/o9GptDBpfB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2021

Shaw’s goal has England 1-0 up at the time of writing, with Gareth Southgate’s side closing in on what would be a famous victory as they look to win only their second ever international trophy.

For an Irishman like Keane, however, it’s clearly not as big a deal!