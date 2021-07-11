Menu

Video: Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction as Gary Neville & co. lose it after Luke Shaw’s goal for England

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Emma Hayes absolutely lost it after Luke Shaw fired England into the lead in the Euro 2020 final tonight.

Watch the video clip below as the pundits reacted to Shaw’s goal, with only Roy Keane neglecting to jump up and down as he instead focused on removing the tea cups so they didn’t get knocked over during the celebrations!

Shaw’s goal has England 1-0 up at the time of writing, with Gareth Southgate’s side closing in on what would be a famous victory as they look to win only their second ever international trophy.

For an Irishman like Keane, however, it’s clearly not as big a deal!

More Stories Emma Hayes Gary Neville Ian Wright Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.