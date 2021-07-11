Menu

Rumours spread that Euro 2020 kick-off for England vs Italy could be delayed

For at least a year the entire country has had to put up with restrictions on public life and football stadiums lying empty for most of the season, and we all need that to change for the next campaign.

Football without fans is nothing, and the Euro 2020 campaign has given the fans a chance to show that we can behave in a normal manner and that the restrictions should be lifted.

Unfortunately, you now have to feat that the opposite is true, with some utter reprobates letting the whole country down and embarrassing their fellow supporters with some of the behavior that we’ve seen outside Wembley tonight:

The reaction has been utterly predictable as it gives everyone who dislikes the England fans more ammunition, and there are now even claims that the game could be delayed if this trouble doesn’t subside:

 

