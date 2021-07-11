Video: England players comfort Bukayo Saka after crucial penalty miss in Euro 2020 final

England players were quick to comfort Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal youngster missed the crucial penalty in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out.

The Three Lions came ever so close in tonight’s big game against Italy, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was in fine form in the shoot-out to keep out Jadon Sancho and Saka, while Marcus Rashford hit the post…

Saka was brave to step up late on in this shoot-out, but it wasn’t the best effort and you have to question why no one else stepped up instead.

Still, you can see the team spirit in this squad as his team-mates gathered round him to comfort him after the miss handed Italy the trophy.