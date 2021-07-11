Video: Gareth Southgate sends classy message to England fans ahead of Euro 2020 final

England manager Gareth Southgate has sent a classy message to the country’s fans ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy this evening.

See below as Southgate thanks the supporters for cheering the team on, and also sends messages of appreciation to the staff that he has around him…

The boss has a message for YOU! ????????? pic.twitter.com/Q6gjgqZ0Pq — England (@England) July 11, 2021

England take on Italy at Wembley tonight as they look to end their 55-year wait for a major international tournament win, with their previous one coming at the 1966 World Cup final.

Italy might be slight favourites this evening, but England have shown they’re no pushovers with some excellent performances at this summer’s tournament, and they’ll have the benefit of the home crowd behind them.