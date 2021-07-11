Menu

Video: Gareth Southgate’s ice-cool reaction to England taking the lead against Italy in the Euro 2020 final

England National Team
Gareth Southgate kept his cool just as everyone else in the country absolutely lost it at Luke Shaw firing England into the lead against Italy.

The Three Lions are 1-0 up in the Euro 2020 final at the time of writing, with Southgate’s side possibly heading towards their first trophy win since the 1966 World Cup…

Still, Southgate himself didn’t let it get to him too much as he enjoyed a fairly muted celebration of the goal.

The England manager knows there’s plenty of time left in this, but hopefully we’ll see more of a celebration from him at the final whistle!

