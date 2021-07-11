It’s looking absolutely packed as the atmosphere builds around Wembley Stadium this afternoon ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Gareth Southgate’s side are chasing a first international tournament win since the 1966 World Cup final, and will be full of confidence going into this game in front of what looks like being a very loud and excited home crowd…

Just take a look at the video clip above as the streets are filled with supporters who clearly can’t bare to stay away from Wembley even if kick-off is still five hours away.

What a game and what an occasion it promises to be this evening!