Video: Absolute scenes around Wembley Stadium already despite England-Italy final still being hours away

England National Team
It’s looking absolutely packed as the atmosphere builds around Wembley Stadium this afternoon ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Gareth Southgate’s side are chasing a first international tournament win since the 1966 World Cup final, and will be full of confidence going into this game in front of what looks like being a very loud and excited home crowd…

Just take a look at the video clip above as the streets are filled with supporters who clearly can’t bare to stay away from Wembley even if kick-off is still five hours away.

What a game and what an occasion it promises to be this evening!

