(Video) Argentina manager comments on what it means for Copa America victory to come against Brazil

Argentina managed to cut the 28-year streak without titles and lifted the Copa América in the middle of Maracanã.

Following the match, Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni spoke to the media, where AS relayed the comments made by the tactician. One of the first comments made by Scaloni is over his initial reaction regarding the Copa América final victory over Brazil.

“In the end, we were the best; the champion is always the best. We were solid, forceful when we should have been. We know what it is to play in this shirt; our players understood it,” Scaloni said.

Scaloni then touched on what the win meant for Argentina because it wasn’t over any other South American country; it was against Brazil.

“The victory against Brazil was natural. Almost always, we came to compete; they force you to reach the final; everything is a failure if you don’t. Hopefully, that changes, the previous one we deserved to reach the final more than this one. This one has a different and special flavor,” Scaloni said.