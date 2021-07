The wait is finally over for Argentina star Lionel Messi.

For the first time in his career, Messi has won a major international tournament with Argentina.

As the final whistle blew in the 2021 Copa America Final, Argentina players ran to celebrate with the long-time Barcelona star.

(Pictures from FOX Sport 1)

This win is surely one that Messi will not be forgetting anytime soon. The Argenitne star has long talked about wanting to win a trophy with Argentina, and he has done just that.