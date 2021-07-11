(Video) Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez dedicates the Copa America final victory to all Argentines

The Argentina national team is the Copa América champions after beating Brazil 1-0 at the Maracanã Stadium.

During this tournament, one of the marquee players has been Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who helped La Albiceleste put together a clean sheet against the Brazil national team.

Following the victory, the 28-year-old spoke to the media, where TNT Sports relayed his comments where he shared his initial reaction.

“There are no words to explain this moment. It was a dream I had since I was a child. I went to Arsenal at 16-17 years old. After many years of effort, courage, headlong. I knew the dream would come,” Martínez said.

Martínez then shared a message to all Argentines who enjoyed the victory over Brazil.

“At last, they smiled again. The poor, the rich … This sh**ty pandemic brought all of us Argentines together. Today we gave everyone joy. Today I am more Argentine than ever,” Martínez said.