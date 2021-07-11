Menu

(Video) Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez dedicates the Copa America final victory to all Argentines

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

The Argentina national team is the Copa América champions after beating Brazil 1-0 at the Maracanã Stadium. 

During this tournament, one of the marquee players has been Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who helped La Albiceleste put together a clean sheet against the Brazil national team.

Following the victory, the 28-year-old spoke to the media, where TNT Sports relayed his comments where he shared his initial reaction.

“There are no words to explain this moment. It was a dream I had since I was a child. I went to Arsenal at 16-17 years old. After many years of effort, courage, headlong. I knew the dream would come,” Martínez said.

Martínez then shared a message to all Argentines who enjoyed the victory over Brazil.

“At last, they smiled again. The poor, the rich … This sh**ty pandemic brought all of us Argentines together. Today we gave everyone joy. Today I am more Argentine than ever,” Martínez said.

