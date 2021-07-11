Menu

Video: Bonucci comes up with the scrappiest goal of Euro 2020 to level it for Italy vs England

Juventus
You often think of finals being settled by a moment of true quality or a massive mistake, but Italy have managed to get back into this through sheer desire and luck.

They’ve been knocking on the door in the second half without creating anything meaningful, but a huge scramble for a corner eventually fell to Bonucci and he stabbed it home:

This game is perfectly poised now as England have the tools to hurt Italy if they come out and attack, but it may become a very cagey encounter instead.

