Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez simply keeps delivering for the Argentina national team in the 2021 Copa America tournament.

In the second half of Argentina’s Copa America final against Brazil, Martinez came to the rescue for La Albiceleste as he saved Richarlison’s key shot attempt.

(Pictures from TVP)

This is surely among the biggest saves in Martinez’s footballing career.

Overall, Martinez is continuing to make a case to be the Copa America goalkeeper of the tournament, which would be very much deserving for the Argentine talent.