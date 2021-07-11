(Video) England fans appear to let off fireworks outside Italy hotel on eve of Euro 2020 final

Footage has emerged which appears to show England fans letting off fireworks outside the Italy team hotel ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

England fans have waited 55 years to see their team compete in a major tournament final, so it’s no surprise to see them trying to gain a yard on Italy at every opportunity.

In this case, the England fans in question have attempted to disturb the Italy players as they slept ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

We see this sometimes ahead of Champions League knockout games, with mixed success, but the England fans have clearly seen the value in doing it last night…

? | NEW: Fireworks outside Italy’s hotel in London last night pic.twitter.com/7vOWYwlBDL — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 11, 2021

Of course, this can work one of two ways. Either the opposition are tired and don’t turn up, or the actions of the contemptible fans will leave them all the more motivated to go out and get the win.

If there are tired players within the Italy camp, they’ll likely have a siesta before their final preparations – and of course, they’re Italian, so an Espresso will be on the menu with their pre-match meal.

