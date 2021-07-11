(Video) “He said thank you” – Ángel Di María shares what he told Lionel Messi following Copa America final victory

Argentina has won the Copa America for the first time over 20 years and has given Lionel Messi his first international trophy.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ángel Di María scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory over Brazil. Afterward, the 33-year-old spoke to the media, where AS relayed his comments regarding his emotions after the final whistle.

“We dream so much; we fight so much. Many people criticize us. We kept hitting our heads against the wall, and today it broke, achieving the much-desired title. Beating Brazil, the Cup was in Argentina. We came here, and we had to win it here, and we won it,” Di María said.

The Argentine forward also shared a moment that he and Messi had once they realized that they’ve finally won the Copa America.

“It is unforgettable to be champion with Lionel Messi, he said thank you, I said thank you, he told me it was his end, it was revenge, of what happened in Chile, in the World Cup,” Di María said.