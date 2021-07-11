Menu

(Video) Mexico’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano hospitalised after sustaining horror head injury in nasty collision with goalkeeper

Mexico’s Hirving Lozano suffered a HORROR head injury during his nation’s clash with Trinidad and Tobago yesterday evening, leaving him hospitalised. 

The Mexicans were held to a 0-0 draw by Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, despite having a total of 30 shots to their opponent’s four.

Ultimately, the result was made to look insignificant by a truly terrible injury sustained by Napoli’s ‘Chucky’ Lozano in a collision with opposing goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

Lozano was left in quite the state after the accidental collision with Phillip and ended up finishing the evening in a hospital bed.

It’s another one of those sobering moments which reminds us how football can be a dangerous game – not that we needed another one this summer.

To the relief of everyone, the Mexican National Team later issued an update which told that Lozano is awake and stable in hospital.

We can only hope that he hasn’t suffered any lasting damage in the collision and we see him back on the field of play sooner rather than later.

