Italy have equalised, but it could’ve been more if not for this superb save from Jordan Pickford.
Watch the video below as Pickford gets down low and gets a strong hand to Federico Chiesa’s effort, though England fans might not be too happy with the defending…
Jordan Pickford, take a bow ?#ITAENG | @England | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/F69MqaTJla
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2021
England have been defensively strong for most of Euro 2020 so far, but this is surely going to be their biggest test yet.