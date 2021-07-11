Menu

Video: Jordan Pickford’s superb save for England vs Italy

England National Team
Italy have equalised, but it could’ve been more if not for this superb save from Jordan Pickford.

Watch the video below as Pickford gets down low and gets a strong hand to Federico Chiesa’s effort, though England fans might not be too happy with the defending…

England have been defensively strong for most of Euro 2020 so far, but this is surely going to be their biggest test yet.

