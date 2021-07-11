(Video) Lionel Messi jumps for joy with the Copa America trophy as he continues celebrations in the locker room

Lionel Messi has been filled with enthusiasm ever since winning the 2021 Copa America tournament.

In the locker room following Argentina’s Copa America final win against Brazil, Messi jumped for joy with the prestigious trophy.

It is well clear just how much this trophy win means to the Argentine forward.

Messi finished Copa America play with nine goal contributions, which led all players in the tournament.

This was simply one of the best tournament showings from Messi in his international career.