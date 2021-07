Lionel Messi has finally won a major international tournament with Argentina.

Following Argentina’s 2021 Copa America Final win against Brazil, Messi was all smiles as he celebrated with his La Albiceleste teammates.

More so, Messi was filled with joy as he hoisted up the prestigious Copa America trophy.

(Pictures from Univision)

Messi finished the Copa America tournament with four goals and five assists.

The Argentine star simply did it all in this edition of the Copa America.