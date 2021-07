Argentina forward Lionel Messi has not had many key chances in the 2021 Copa America Final, but he was presented with one during the late stages of the match.

In a quick transition sequence, Messi was gifted with a clear-cut chance to put the game away.

Still, Messi failed to even get a shot attempt off, as Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson managed to retrieve possession with ease.

(Pictures from L’Equipe)

Still, Messi has done his part for Argentina in this tournament.