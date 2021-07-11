Video: Luke Shaw gives England the perfect start against Italy with a powerful volley to make it 1-0

It was expected that this might be a tight game that could take a while to get going, but England have struck after two minutes to give themselves the lead.

Both sides have started in a nervous fashion, but Luke Shaw popped up at the back post with a crashing volley to make it 1-0:

Pictures from beIN Sport

Fastest goal in Euro history ? First ever goal for #ENG ? LUKE SHAW GETS THE PARTY STARTED ? (? @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/ulQzWxlm41 — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 11, 2021

There was a surreal moment as it took everyone a few seconds to figure out what had happened, but this is just what England needed and it should settle the nerves.