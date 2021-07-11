Menu

Video: Luke Shaw gives England the perfect start against Italy with a powerful volley to make it 1-0

Manchester United FC
It was expected that this might be a tight game that could take a while to get going, but England have struck after two minutes to give themselves the lead.

Both sides have started in a nervous fashion, but Luke Shaw popped up at the back post with a crashing volley to make it 1-0:

There was a surreal moment as it took everyone a few seconds to figure out what had happened, but this is just what England needed and it should settle the nerves.

