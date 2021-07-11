Video: Luke Shaw gives England the perfect start against Italy with a powerful volley to make it 1-0

It was expected that this might be a tight game that could take a while to get going, but England have struck after two minutes to give themselves the lead.
Both sides have started in a nervous fashion, but Luke Shaw popped up at the back post with a crashing volley to make it 1-0:
LUKE SHAW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Watch and listen on the BBChttps://t.co/dxIEr6G0no #ITAENG #Euro2020 #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/6F9A1CTo3N
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 11, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sport
Fastest goal in Euro history ?
First ever goal for #ENG ?
LUKE SHAW GETS THE PARTY STARTED ?
(? @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/ulQzWxlm41
— CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 11, 2021
There was a surreal moment as it took everyone a few seconds to figure out what had happened, but this is just what England needed and it should settle the nerves.