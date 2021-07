Much of the talk heading into the 2021 Copa America Final was about the two main star talents: Lionel Messi and Neymar.

While both players did not score in the final, Messi got the last laugh as Argentina came away with an arduous 1-0 win.

Following the match, Neymar congratulated his former Barcelona teammate and long-time friend for winning a much-deserved Copa America tournament.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

Neymar still is looking for a major tournament win with the Selecao.