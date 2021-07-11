(Video) Neymar sobs uncontrollably after suffering defeat to Argentina in Copa America final

Brazilian superstar Neymar was left in floods of tears after his country were defeated 1-0 by Argentina in the Copa America final.

As pally as Neymar is with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, there’s no doubting that he would have got a great amount of pleasure out of prolonging his wait for international glory.

However, Neymar was unable to have any real influence on the game as Brazil suffered a 1-0 loss on home turf at the Maracanã, thus ending their Copa America campaign without the silverware.

As you could probably have predicted, Neymar was hugely emotional in wake of the defeat, bursting into tears on the field of play, all while being seemingly inconsolable.

Pictures courtesy of FOX SPORTS

Brazil teammate Emerson Royal attempted to provide some solace to Neymar, but with the Paris Saint-Germain attacker completely heartbroken, there was little he could do to help.

At least Neymar can bond with Kylian Mbappe over their international failures upon returning to the Parc des Princes…