For the first time in quite a while, Argentina has scored a goal in a major tournament final.

In Argentina’s first shot on target in the 2021 Copa America Final against Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria delivered for La Albicelete with one superb flick goal.

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul deserves much credit for this goal, as he was able to pick out Di Maria behind Brazil’s backline.

(Pictures from Tvpsport)

This is surely the biggest goal of Di Maria’s career to date.