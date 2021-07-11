Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling not rewarded for diving this time as penalty appeals turned down vs Italy

The problem with diving in football is that you might get rewarded the first time it happened, but once you get a reputation for going down far too easily then you won’t get marginal decisions.

England reached the final of Euro 2020 when Raheem Sterling went down very easily against Denmark, and that may have cost him here as he was given nothing in a similar incident:

 

There is contact but he throws himself to the ground and allows his legs to flail out in a dramatic fashion, and there was nothing in the replay for VAR to overturn.

