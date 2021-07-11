Menu

Video: Security struggling as some England fans storm into Wembley without tickets

Security at Wembley are struggling as huge numbers of fans seem to have stormed into the stadium without tickets ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final.

Watch below as several videos show chaos unfolding at Wembley this evening as we get closer to the big game between England and Italy…

This could get out of hand and we hope it doesn’t in any way disrupt the kick-off tonight as England look to end 55 years of hurt.

The atmosphere has been great at this tournament as fans have returned to stadiums, but we also need to see better behaviour from some as the big occasion gets to their heads a bit.

