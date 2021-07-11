“We are not a charity” – These Arsenal fans back the club as expected exit for star looks like it could fall through

There was so much reported about Granit Xhaka’s potential move to Roma that it was easy to assume that the deal would go through, but everything has gone quiet on that front now.

It appears that the interest is still there but agreeing a fee is proving to be complicated, and the latest reports claim that the deal isn’t close to completion because Roma aren’t willing to meet Arsenal’s asking price:

Sky Italy: The signing of Granit Xhaka by Roma doesn’t look to be close anytime soon. Roma not willing to pay what Arsenal are asking for. — Osman ? (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 10, 2021

It appears that the Arsenal fans are open to Xhaka actually leaving the club and it could make space for a more exciting replacement to arrive, but Arsenal’s approach is getting a lot of praise as they refuse to cave and accept a lower amount:

Roma have to pay up. £20m is an incredibly fair price for Granit Xhaka. We are not a charity. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 10, 2021

Not a problem, if they’re not willing to pay up we don’t need to be in a rush to sell. We can upgrade on Xhaka next summer even if it means getting a low fee. Too much to do now and replacing everything he brings (especially leadership and character) is actually quite tricky https://t.co/wxubBhB9n2 — ? Sam wants Kroenke Out and 50+1 (@giroubersetzer) July 10, 2021

Absolutely right by Arsenal to stand firm on Xhaka deal and not cave in. Either Roma pay up or shut up. And I feel they will eventually pay up — Osman ? (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 10, 2021

Its better for @Arsenal to keep #Xhaka than sell him for circa £13m. If Roma are not ready to pay our valuation then they can scram. Its time we make a stand against these derisory offers from @SerieA_EN clubs. No Serie A club will sell Xhaka if the situation was reversed. — God Bless Arsenal (@Arsenalman2011) July 10, 2021

Roma are not a serious club. They paid €28M for Spinazzola, who at the time was a reserve player for Juve. Now, they can’t even pay €23M for Xhaka, which is a big steal. https://t.co/K9HUDB2CTV — James ???? (@ftbI_james) July 10, 2021

Time will tell if Roma are just trying to play a game of chicken here or if they can’t actually afford to pay what Arsenal want, but this looks like it could drag on throughout the summer.