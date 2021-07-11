Menu

“We are not a charity” – These Arsenal fans back the club as expected exit for star looks like it could fall through

Arsenal FC
There was so much reported about Granit Xhaka’s potential move to Roma that it was easy to assume that the deal would go through, but everything has gone quiet on that front now.

It appears that the interest is still there but agreeing a fee is proving to be complicated, and the latest reports claim that the deal isn’t close to completion because Roma aren’t willing to meet Arsenal’s asking price:

It appears that the Arsenal fans are open to Xhaka actually leaving the club and it could make space for a more exciting replacement to arrive, but Arsenal’s approach is getting a lot of praise as they refuse to cave and accept a lower amount:

 

Time will tell if Roma are just trying to play a game of chicken here or if they can’t actually afford to pay what Arsenal want, but this looks like it could drag on throughout the summer.

 

 

