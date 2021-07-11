West Ham edging closer to landing Manchester United star after game-time concerns

West Ham are getting closer to securing the permanent signing of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, according to Claret and Hugh.

Lingard joined West Ham on loan in January, and the rest is history. The Man United loanee spearheaded the Hammers’ charge into Europe and was mightily unfortunate to miss out on a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

While Man United are Lingard’s boyhood club, playing for West Ham provided him with a new lease of life, so it became difficult to predict where he would choose to play going forward.

According to West Ham insiders Claret and Hugh, Lingard may well be about to choose the East Londoners, having grown concerned over his game-time prospects at Old Trafford.

Lingard will want to build upon his stellar end to the season and stake his claim for a spot in England’s World Cup squad – but he can only do that if he’s playing regular football.

With that in mind, Claret and Hugh’s belief is that he’s edging closer to picking West Ham, which would leave the two clubs in need of agreeing a fee for his transfer.

