“What is wrong with people” – Chris Kamara offers a grim account of the trouble outside Wembley ahead of England vs Italy

The majority of us football fans have had to suffer with a bad reputation for years, and that’s the result of a few morons who simply cannot handle their drink or behave in any kind of a civilised manner when finals come along.

It’s clear that England has united over the team’s run to the final of Euro 2020 and tonight is a chance to make history, but unfortunately it looks like yet again, it’s going to be remembered for all the wrong reasons:

Some #ENG fans appear to have stormed the gates at Wembley in an attempt to get inside the ground before tonight's #EURO2020Final. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 11, 2021

JUST IN – Fans force their way into Wembley amid chaotic scenes before England-Italy is to kick off.pic.twitter.com/xrbVPcPCgB — Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) July 11, 2021

It appears that Chris Kamara was also caught up in this on his way to the ground, and it really does paint a grim picture of what’s going on:

Horrendous walk down Wembley way, ended up dodging bottles and beer thrown in the air & walking on broken glass all the way ????? what is wrong with people ? — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 11, 2021

You already have to dread what’s going to happen if Italy take the trophy home with them tonight…