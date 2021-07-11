Menu

“What is wrong with people” – Chris Kamara offers a grim account of the trouble outside Wembley ahead of England vs Italy

The majority of us football fans have had to suffer with a bad reputation for years, and that’s the result of a few morons who simply cannot handle their drink or behave in any kind of a civilised manner when finals come along.

It’s clear that England has united over the team’s run to the final of Euro 2020 and tonight is a chance to make history, but unfortunately it looks like yet again, it’s going to be remembered for all the wrong reasons:

It appears that Chris Kamara was also caught up in this on his way to the ground, and it really does paint a grim picture of what’s going on:

You already have to dread what’s going to happen if Italy take the trophy home with them tonight…

 

