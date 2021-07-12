Arsenal have released a statement condemning the racist abuse that has been aimed at England star Bukayo Saka after his decisive penalty miss in last night’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.
Gareth Southgate’s side came agonisingly close to winning their first trophy since 1966, but youngster Saka saw his spot-kick saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missed their penalties, and it’s sadly predictable that these players are now receiving racist abuse on social media from some so-called fans.
Arsenal have defended their player and sent a strong message of support via their official site today, and one can only hope they are there to help the 19-year-old through this challenging period.
It might also be a moment for certain politicians in this country to reflect on their bizarre stance on the players taking a knee before matches, as the scale of this abuse shows just how much more we still need to do as a society, even if we like to kid ourselves that the worst of this is in our past.
See below for Arsenal’s statement in full:
Last night, we saw Bukayo Saka reach the Euro 2020 final at the age of 19 years old.
Bukayo has been with us since he was seven and the whole club couldn’t have been prouder to see him represent England throughout the tournament. You could feel it right across the club.
Last night we witnessed the leadership and character we’ve always known and loved in Bukayo. However, this feeling of pride quickly turned to sorrow at the racist comments our young player was subjected to on his social media platforms after the final whistle.
Once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism of a number black players. This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse to which our players are subjected on a daily basis stops now.
We have processes in place internally at Arsenal to ensure our players are supported both emotionally and practically on this issue but sadly there is only so much we can do.
Our message to Bukayo is: hold your head high, we are so very proud of you and we cannot wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon.
Gunners 4 ever,we love king buka,we ar proud to c u play 4 England, stay strong” king buka
A small part of population are backed by system to impose these shocking acts to hundreds of millions who support their country thèse guys proudly represent
Im glad we are way more and Saka and every players must remember this; WE are very thankfull not for Euro but every seasons and game they play, providing us so much.
System IS what it is, i would be for a strike, with clubs back up, no EPL games until League and goverment take responsability to get rid of their systemic racism.
Take a look at diversity in our countries and World today, as what WE sée every week end, players from all Ethnic backgrounds with no difference, fighting for fans!
They need a serious reality check; strike will force them.
No World cup qualifiers games in September. Impose diversity in football’s system.
It is scandalous to not see any blacks or rarely in boards and Key position at every level of football institution…
Tigana was first black coach in France and Europe. Viera must be 3rd to 5th even if i dont recall as many , We are 30 years later…
Ian Wright should be somwhere, Arsenal board at least but more like English federation…Just naming one.
That systemic racism…We are way above this as people, more Time goes by, they look from another century, retarded…
!
Arsenal and many highlight systemic racism. Instead of same words, they should take action as every club.
How Can Ian Wright IS not in Arsenal board? Shocking!
Fans would be thrilled, but that systemic racism ruins it all…Change must come there.